Total Bellas Rating, Viewership Rebound Following Last Week’s Drop

The rating for this week’s episode of Total Bellas turned things around after last week’s drop. Thursday night’s episode brought in a 0.22 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 461,000 viewers, up 10% and 2% from last week’s 0.2 demo rating and 451,000 viewers. The numbers were still, however, below the 0.25 and 563,000 from the season four premiere.

Total Bellas came in at #43 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. FOX News’ Special Report with Brett Baier won the night with a 0.70 demo rating and 6.042 million viewers.