Total Bellas Rating, Viewership See Increase

– This week’s episode of Total Bellas on E! saw a rise after slipping slightly last week. Wednesday night’s episode brought in a 0.26 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 552,000 viewers, up 8% and 2% from last week’s 0.24 and 539,000. The demo rating matched the rating from two weeks ago which is the second-best number for the show this season. The audience, meanwhile, was still slightly down from the 560,000 who tuned in two weeks prior.

Total Bellas ranked #25 among cable originals for the night. The MLB Division playoffs led the way per Showbuzz Daily at a 2.16 and 7.261 million for the AL game and 1.04/4.102 for the NL game.