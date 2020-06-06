Total Bellas Rating, Viewership Tick Down to Season Lows

The rating and audience for Total Bellas slipped a bit this week, hitting new lows for the season. Thursday night’s episode brought in a 0.17 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 411,000 viewers, down 19% and 8% from last week’s 0.21 demo rating and 447,000 viewers.

The numbers were the lowest for the current season, breaking the previous low of the May 7th episode which had a 0.18 demo rating and 415,000 viewers. The show ranked at #41 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily.