Total Bellas Rating, Viewership Up to Three-Week High

The rating and viewership for this week’s Total Bellas jumped to hit three week highs for the show. Thursday night’s episode brought in a 0.24 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 527,000 viewers, up 9% and 14% respectively from last week’s episode. The numbers marked the highest since the show’s season four premiere on April 2nd, which had a 0.25 demo rating and 563,000 viewers.

Total Bellas ranked #29 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. The NFL Draft won the night on ESPN with a massive 3.23 demo rating and 7.859 million viewers, up 58% from last year’s Draft.