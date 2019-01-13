Total Bellas Returning For Season Four Tonight

– Total Bellas will premiere its fourth season tonight. The show returns at 9 PM on E!, with John Laurinaitis’ daughter Maya making her debut in the cast. The synopsis for the this week and next week’s episodes are as follows:

* Tonight: “The Bella twins are back, but life couldn’t be any more complicated with these sisters. With Nicole’s new single lifestyle and wanting to start fresh in LA and Brie and Bryan trying for a second baby, they have to face the fact that they are in two different places in their lives. While their frustrations with each other begin to affect their relationship, they receive a phone call that will force them to put aside their differences to make history.”

* Next Sunday: “The Bellas start their huge comeback at SummerSlam ringside with Ronda Rousey in New York; Brie goes behind Bryan’s back and meets with a plastic surgeon; newly single Nicole is surprised to find that a family dinner turns out to be a blind date.”

The Bellas will appear on Live With Kelly and Ryan as well as E!’s Pop Moment on Monday to promote the show.