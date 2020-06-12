Total Bellas Season Finale Spikes to Two Year Ratings High

The Total Bellas season five finale took a huge leap in the ratings to hit its best point in two years. Thursday night’s finale brought in a 0.29 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 693,000 viewers. Those numbers are up a massive 71% and 69% respectively from last week’s 0.17 demo rating and 411,000 viewers. The rating is the best since the season three finale on July 29th, 2018 also had a 0.29, while the audience was the largest since the July 8th, 2018 episode brought in 719,000 viewers.

As reported last night, the show was announced as renewed for a sixth season. It ranked #8 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily.

Season six ended with an average rating of a 0.216 in the 18 – 49 demographic and 490,000 viewers, which were up 4% and 12% from season five’s 0.208 demo rating and 436,000 viewers. It stands with Dark Side of the Ring as the only two wrestling shows to improve upon its 2019 numbers in 2020. Season three in 2018 remains its highwater mark with an average 0.302 demo rating and 634,000 viewers.