Total Bellas Season Five Premiere Pushed Up a Week

E! is pushing up the season premiere of Total Bellas by a week, the network announced on Friday. The fifth season, which was set to debut on April 9th, will now bow on April 2nd. The Bellas confirmed the news on Twitter, as you can see below.

The E! website has the following synopses listed for the first two episodes:

April 2nd: “Brave New Bellas” – The Bella Twins are back; Nicole’s steamy romance with her “Dancing With the Stars” partner, Artem Chigvintsev, hits a roadblock after family and friends question if they’re moving too fast; Brie and Bryan have a major disagreement.

April 9th: “The Book of Bella” – Brie and Nicole’s upcoming book and decision to reconnect with their estranged father opens up old wounds and starts a major conflict with their mother, Kathy; Artem tries to teach Nicole how to be a responsible homeowner.