– Total Bellas season finale fails to spike viewership.

ShowBuzzDaily reports that the season four finale drew 448,000 viewers this past Sunday. This number is up from last week’s number of 395,000 viewers, but below what the show was doing in the first three weeks of the season.

Here’s a look at season four viewership by week:

01/13/2019 505,000

01/20/2019 460,000

01/27/2019 454.000

02/10/2019 396,000

02/17/2019 426,000

02/24/2019 424,000

03/03/2019 411,000

03/10/2019 441,000

03/17/2019 395,000

03/24/2019 448,000

Average Audience Season Four: 436,000

Season three averaged 634,000 viewers across the ten episodes.

On the season four finale, Nikki Bella announced that she would be retiring from in-ring competition. Although a new report puts that announcement in doubt.