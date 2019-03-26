wrestling / News
Season Finale For Total Bellas Draws Less Than 450,000 Viewers
– Total Bellas season finale fails to spike viewership.
ShowBuzzDaily reports that the season four finale drew 448,000 viewers this past Sunday. This number is up from last week’s number of 395,000 viewers, but below what the show was doing in the first three weeks of the season.
Here’s a look at season four viewership by week:
01/13/2019 505,000
01/20/2019 460,000
01/27/2019 454.000
02/10/2019 396,000
02/17/2019 426,000
02/24/2019 424,000
03/03/2019 411,000
03/10/2019 441,000
03/17/2019 395,000
03/24/2019 448,000
Average Audience Season Four: 436,000
Season three averaged 634,000 viewers across the ten episodes.
On the season four finale, Nikki Bella announced that she would be retiring from in-ring competition. Although a new report puts that announcement in doubt.
