Total Bellas Season Premiere Gets Show’s Best Ratings Since 2018

Total Bellas came back strong in its season five return, scoring the best numbers for the show in a long while. Thursday’s season five premiere episode brought in a 0.25 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 563,000 people. Those numbers are up 13% and 21% from the season four finale’s 0.23 demo rating and audience of 448,000.

The last time the reality series scored higher than this week’s was July of 2018. The show bowed on July 29th of that year with a 0.29 demo rating and 617,000 viewers. The show ranked #38 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily.