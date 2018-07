Total Bellas Sees Big Drop in Viewership

According to showbuzzdaily.com, Sunday’s episode of WWE’s Total Bellas on E! drew 594,000 viewers and ranked #23 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic. This is down from last week’s episode, which drew 719,000 viewers. Here is how season three breaks down, and the averages for the first three seasons…

* Episode 1: 517,000 viewers

* Episode 2: 505,000 viewers

* Episode 3: 654,000 viewers

* Episode 4: 734,000 viewers

* Episode 5: 726,000 viewers

* Episode 6: 666,000 viewers

* Episode 7: 719,000 viewers

* Episode 8: 594,000 viewers

* Season One Average: 640,000 viewers per episode

* Season Two Average: 587,750 viewers per episode

* Season Three Average (so far): 639,375 viewers per episode