WWE News: Total Divas Preview, Edge and Christian Show Returns Tonight, Next WWE Tryout in December

– Smackdown has a live event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa tonight with AJ Styles vs. The Miz and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev vs. Samoa Joe advertised.

– The Edge and Christian Show returns to the WWE Network for season two tonight following Raw.

– There will be another WWE Performance Center tryout in Orlando the week of December 15th.

– Here is the preview for Wednesday’s season finale of Total Divas…

“On the Season Finale, the female superstars prepare for their historic Money in the Bank match, and are faced with pressures inside and outside the ring. While Nia prepares for her publicly anticipated singles match against Ronda Rousey, Trinity tries to get her relationship with Jon back on track after realizing her wedding ring is stolen. As a shock and heartbreak to all, the Hart Dynasty is shaken when Nattie and her family are faced with the devastating loss of her father, Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart.”

