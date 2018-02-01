Total Divas Rating Hits Season High For Finale

– Total Divas hit its highest ratings point of the season for the season finale. Wednesday night’s episode brought in a 0.33 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 665,000 viewers, up 27% and 9% from last week’s 0.26 demo rating and audience of 609,000. The demo rating was the highest since last season’s midseason return on January 4th, 2017 hit a 0.38, while the viewership was the best since the January 3rd episode of this year had 684,000.

All in all, the latest season averaged a 0.26 demo rating and 583,000 viewers. Those are down a solid 10% in the demo and just 6% in total audience from last season’s averages of a 0.28 and 619,000. The season finale ranked #20 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. VH-1’s Black Ink Crew won the night with a 0.62 and 1.181 million viewers.