Total Divas Rating Rebounds a Bit From Season Premiere

– The ratings for Total Divas improved from thew series low that was its season premiere, but not by a lot. Tuesday night’s show on E! brought in a 0.13 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 261,000 viewers, up 18% and 4% from last week’s 0.11 demo rating and audience of 252,000. While the increase is obviously a good thing, this still makes it the second-lowest rated episode in the show’s history by a long shot; the now-third-lowest episode in history was the November 23rd, 2016 episode with a 0.17 demo rating and 461,000 viewers.

Total Divas ranked #64 for the night among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily, up from last week’s #79. The top-rated show of the night on cable was the Astros/Rays MLB divisional playoff game (0.95 demo rating, 3.698 million viewers).