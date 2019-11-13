wrestling / News
Total Divas Rating Rebounds After Last Week’s Fall
November 13, 2019 | Posted by
– The rating for Total Divas jumped back to the season’s normal numbers after last week’s heavy fall. Tuesday night’s episode of the reality series brought in a 0.13 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 258,000 viewers. Those numbers are up 63% and 35% from last week’s precipitous fall. The rating ties the season high for the show, last reached on October 15th, while the viewership was still below the 283,000 from two weeks ago.
Total Divas ranked #58 for the night among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily.
