Total Divas Rating Sinks to Series Low
November 6, 2019 | Posted by
– The ratings for this week’s Total Divas took a dive to a series low. Tuesday night’s episode brought in a 0.08 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 191,000 viewers, down 33% each from last week’s 0.12 demo rating and 283,000 viewers. Those numbers represent a series low just a week after it hit its series high viewership last week. The previous series low was this season’s premiere at a 0.11 and 252,000 viewers.
Total Divas came in at #93 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily.
