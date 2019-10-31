Total Divas Rating Steady, Viewership Rises

– The rating for this week’s Total Divas stayed even with last week’s episode, while viewership was up to a new season high. Tuesday’s episode brought in a 0.12 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 283,000 viewers, even with and up 1% from last week’s 0.12 and 279,000. The demo rating was still a touch below the 0.13 from two weeks ago, while the audience topped that week’s 281,000 for a new season best.

Total Divas ranked #69 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. Bravo’s Real Housewives of OC won the night with a 0.45 and 1.326 million viewers.