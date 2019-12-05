Total Divas Rating & Viewership Tick Down

– The ratings and audience for this week’s Total Divas took a bit of a slip this week for its penultimate episode. Tuesday night’s episode brought in a 0.11 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 247,000 viewers, down 8% and 16% from the November 19th episode’s 0.12 demo rating and 295,000 viewers. Both numbers were the lowest since the November 5th episode brought in a series low 0.08 and 191,000 viewers.

Total Divas ranked #74 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily.