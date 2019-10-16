Total Divas Ratings Steady, Viewership Up

– The rating for this week’s episode of Total Divas held even with last week, while viewership nudged upward. Tuesday’s episode brought in a 0.13 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 281,000 viewers. Those numbers are dead even with and up 8% from last week’s 0.13 demo rating and 261,000 viewers.

The viewership is a season high but again, these numbers are still lower than any demo rating or audience in any previous season. Showbuzz Daily reports that the show ranked #67 among cable originals for the night, with the CNN Democratic debate taking the night (1.50 demo rating, 8.553 million viewers).