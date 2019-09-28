wrestling
Total Divas Season 9 Premiere Moved to Tuesday Night
September 28, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has announced a programming change for Total Divas Season 9. The show will now premiere on Tuesday night on October 1 at 10:00 pm EST/7:00 pm PST on the E! Network. Originally, the new season, featuring Ronda Rousey, was scheduled to debut on Wednesday, October 2. You can check out the announcement below.
