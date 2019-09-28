wrestling

Total Divas Season 9 Premiere Moved to Tuesday Night

September 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Ronda Rousey Total Divas

– WWE has announced a programming change for Total Divas Season 9. The show will now premiere on Tuesday night on October 1 at 10:00 pm EST/7:00 pm PST on the E! Network. Originally, the new season, featuring Ronda Rousey, was scheduled to debut on Wednesday, October 2. You can check out the announcement below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ronda Rousey, Total Divas, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading