Total Divas Sees Slight Viewership and Ratings Drop After Season High

– Per Showbuzz Daily, this week’s episode of Total Divas on the E! Network saw a slight drop in total viewership. Per the report, the show drew 279,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the persons 18-49 key demographic.

That’s a drop down from last week’s season high viewership of 281,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating. This week’s episode, Episode 9.4, ranked No. 70 on the Cable Top 150 cable shows in the 18-49 demo. Last week’s episode made it to No. 67 on the list.

The NBA game featuring the Lakers vs. the Clippers drew the top ratings on cable for the night with 3.583 million viewers and a 1.75 rating in the 18-49 demo. Meanwhile, the MLB World Series Game 1 featuring the Astros vs. the Nationals on FOX topped the network ratings for last night with 12.194 million viewers and a 3.1 rating in the same key demo.

Season 9 of Total Divas airs on Tuesday nights on the E! Network.