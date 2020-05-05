wrestling / News
WWE News: Tour of WWE HQ Before Money in the Bank, Charlotte Flair vs. Liv Morgan Highlights
May 5, 2020
– WWE shared the video from Raw giving a look inside WWE Headquarters ahead of its use at Money in the Bank. You can see the video below of the building, which was the site of the Money in the Bank matches which were filmed to air this Sunday at the PPV:
– WWE posted a clip from Charlotte Flair’s win over Liv Morgan from Raw, which you can see below:
