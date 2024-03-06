Tournament Set To Decide Contenders For WWE NXT Tag Team Titles

WWE has announced a tournament to decide the #1 contenders for the NXT tag team titles, with the winners going to Stand & Deliver. The digital exclusive clip features several teams arguing outside Ava’s office about who should get a title shot. She comes out and announces the tournament. There will be six teams. The winners of the first round will meet in a triple threat for the title shot. The first-round matches include:

* LWO (Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro) vs. OTM (Bronco Nima and Lucien Price)

* Axiom & Nathan Frazier vs. No Quarter Catch Club

* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson