Tournament Finals Set For AEW World Tag Team Titles, FTR vs. The Young Bucks at Dynasty
The Young Bucks and FTR will meet for a fourth time as they collide in the AEW World tag team tournament finals at Dynasty. FTR defeated Top Flight on tonight’s episode of Collision to advance to the finals. The Bucks previously got there after beating Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta on Wednesday’s Dynamite.
Dynasty happens on April 21 in St. Louis.
Who will be the next team to move on to the next round as FTR make their to the ring.
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@DaxFTR | @CashWheelerFTR | @TopFlight612 pic.twitter.com/rPZaTQCK6M
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2024
Huge opportunity for Top Flight as they have the chance to move closer to #AEW tag team gold!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@DaxFTR | @CashWheelerFTR | @TopFlight612 pic.twitter.com/kPyw63lBM4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2024
Top Flight continue their momentum.
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@DaxFTR | @CashWheelerFTR | @TopFlight612 pic.twitter.com/kEBRAKpRUm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2024
Back & forth exchanges! Who will advance in the #AEW World Tag Team Tournament?
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@DaxFTR | @CashWheelerFTR | @TopFlight612 pic.twitter.com/E1GjLHYxdN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2024
