Tournament Finals Set For AEW World Tag Team Titles, FTR vs. The Young Bucks at Dynasty

April 7, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Young Bucks and FTR will meet for a fourth time as they collide in the AEW World tag team tournament finals at Dynasty. FTR defeated Top Flight on tonight’s episode of Collision to advance to the finals. The Bucks previously got there after beating Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta on Wednesday’s Dynamite.

Dynasty happens on April 21 in St. Louis.

AEW Collision, Joseph Lee

