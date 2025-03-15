WWE will announce the information for the WWE ID Championship Tournaments next week. The WWE ID Twitter account revealed the news on Friday, writing:

“We will announce the first dates and promotions hosting WWE ID Title Tournament matches this Monday!”

Triple H revealed the men’s and women’s WWE ID tournaments last month.

