Tournament Information for WWE ID Championships To Be Revealed On Monday
March 14, 2025 | Posted by
WWE will announce the information for the WWE ID Championship Tournaments next week. The WWE ID Twitter account revealed the news on Friday, writing:
“We will announce the first dates and promotions hosting WWE ID Title Tournament matches this Monday!”
Triple H revealed the men’s and women’s WWE ID tournaments last month.
