Tournament Set For Impact Knockouts Knockdown

Impact Wrestling has added a tournament to their upcoming Knockouts Knockdown PPV. Gail Kim announced on tonight’s show that an eight-woman tournament will take place at the PPV, with the winner getting a Knockouts Title shot in the future.

The tournament will feature four Knockouts facing four outside talent, with the names not yet announced.

Also announced for the show was Decay defending their Knockouts Tag Team Championships against the winner of a #1 contender’s match next week between The Influence and Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering.

Knockouts Knockdown takes place on October 9th on Impact! Plus. The current lineup is:

* Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mystery Opponent

* Daffney Memorial Monster’s Ball Match: Competitors TBA

* Knockouts Tag Team Championships Match: vs. The Influence OR Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering

* Knockouts Championship #1 Contenders Tournament: Competitors TBA