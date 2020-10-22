wrestling / News

Town Hall Meeting, Tournament Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

October 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a Town Hall meeting with the Inner Circle, #1 Contender Tournament semifinals and more for next week’s AEW Dynamite. The following has been announced for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday on TNT:

* Town Hall Meeting to Decide if MJF Will Join the Inner Circle
* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Semifinal Match: Hangman Page vs. Wardlow
* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Semifinal Match: Kenny Omega vs. Ray Fenix
* AEW TNT Championship Lumberjack Match: Cody vs. Orange Cassidy
* Tay Conti vs. Abadon

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

