WWE News: Town Notes It’s The Home Of Bruno Sammartino, Highlights From NXT and NXT UK, Today’s WWE Network Hidden Gem

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the city of Ross Township, Pennsylvania has placed four street signs around the area that notes that it is the home of Bruno Sammartino. The signs list his lifetime (1935-2019) and that he is a WWE Hall of Famer. There had been a movement in the communty, with even NFL great Dan Marino (who is listed with similar signs as you enter the town), wondering why he was mentioned but not Sammartino.

Sammartino bought a home in Ross in 1962 before he was WWE Champion. While he had chances to leave, with people willing to build him a home in Nassau County in New York, he never did. His son Darryl said that they plan to name a community park after Bruno and rename Goldsmith Road as “Sammartino Way.”

– Today’s Hidden Gem on the WWE Network is the Pro Wrestling USA show from April 19, 1985 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The runtime is two hours, so it may not be complete. Here is the card for that show:

Buck Zumhofe vs. Steve Regal.

Larry Sharpe vs. Bobby Duncum.

The Samoans vs. Tom Zenk and Steve Olsonoski.

Kendo Nagasaki vs. Jim Duggan.

Jimmy Garvin vs. Baron von Raschke.

The Fabulous Freebirds vs. The Highflyers and Tonga Kid.

AWA Americas Heavyweight Title: Larry Zbyszko vs. Bob Backlund.

AWA World Heavyweight Title: Rick Martel vs. King Tonga.

AWA World Tag Team Titles: The Road Warriors vs. Curt Hennig and Larry Hennig.

Ugandan Death Match: Kamala vs. Sgt. Slaughter.

And here is the Network’s description:

Pro Wrestling USA 04/19/1985 – Meadowlands Mayhem [Duration: 01:54:41]

Sgt. Slaughter battles Kamala in a Ugandan Death Match, while Larry Zbyszko tangles with Bob Backlund in this Pro Wrestling USA spectacular.

