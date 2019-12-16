wrestling / News
Toys For Tots Drive Announced For NXT Taping
– WWE NXT sent out the following press release.
ORLANDO, FL (12/16/19) – NXT United announced Monday it will be hosting its first wrestling figure toy drive this Wednesday before the final NXT television show of the year at Full Sail University in Winter Park.
Wrestling fans are encouraged to bring unwrapped wrestling figures to the donation spot, located next to the NXT merchandise truck between 5:30-6:45 p.m. All action figures collected will be dropped off at Orlando’s Toys for Tots headquarters Thursday.
NXT United is the official supporter’s club for WWE-owned NXT. Since its inception in 2018, the group has hosted more than 35 pre-show and post-show gatherings in Florida. Its mission is to unite professional wrestling fans from all over the world and celebrate their love for NXT.
WHO: NXT United
WHAT: Wrestling Figure Toy Drive
WHEN: Wednesday, Dec. 18, 5:30-6:45 p.m.
WHERE: Full Sail University, 141 University Park Dr., Winter Park, FL
