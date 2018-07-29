Former Wrestler and Promoter Tracey Caddell Passes Away

– PWInsider reports that former wrestler and promoter Tracey Caddell has tragically passed away. Caddell wrestled on the independent scene in north Carolin and was a founding member of the OMEGA promotion, which helped kickstart the careers of Matt and Jeff Hardy, Hurricane Helms, and more.

Caddell is also the father of Impact Wrestling star Trevor Lee. he wrestled under such names as T.C. Brimstone and T.C. Flexer before he retired from the ring in 1993. He was also involved with CWF Mid-Atlantic.

Hurricane Helms and Matt Hardy both commented on Caddell’s passing on Twitter, which you can see below.

Heartbroken by the passing of my friend, Tracy Caddell, father of Trevor Caddell. Tracy & I founded ECWF, which became OMEGA, together in 92. Tracy was physically limited after a bad accident in 93, so he eventually became @TLee910’s biggest supporter & promoter. RIP, my brother. pic.twitter.com/MvncKpdewL — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 29, 2018