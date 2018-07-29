Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Former Wrestler and Promoter Tracey Caddell Passes Away

July 29, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Trevor Lee - Tracey Caddell

PWInsider reports that former wrestler and promoter Tracey Caddell has tragically passed away. Caddell wrestled on the independent scene in north Carolin and was a founding member of the OMEGA promotion, which helped kickstart the careers of Matt and Jeff Hardy, Hurricane Helms, and more.

Caddell is also the father of Impact Wrestling star Trevor Lee. he wrestled under such names as T.C. Brimstone and T.C. Flexer before he retired from the ring in 1993. He was also involved with CWF Mid-Atlantic.

Hurricane Helms and Matt Hardy both commented on Caddell’s passing on Twitter, which you can see below.

article topics :

Hurricane Helms, Matt Hardy, Tracey Caddell, Trevor Lee, Jeffrey Harris

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading