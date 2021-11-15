Tracy Williams On ROH Being the Best Environment For Wrestling, Being In First Pure Rules Tag match

Tracy Williams recently talked about why the ROH environment is a good one for him and why he re-signed with them, plus more in a recent interview. Williams spoke with Spencer Love and you can see the video plus some highlights below:

On being in the environment that’s most conducive to wrestling: “Yeah, I think it definitely is. I think it’s [that] a lot of luck got me here, but also I think it just makes sense in a way where this is kind of where I always saw myself one way or another. There were times where, when you’re starting out, you don’t really see that as a reality. But, if somebody was to ask me ‘what kind of wrestling do you see yourself doing, where do you see yourself ending up?’ Ideally, it would have been Ring of Honor. So, it means a lot.

“I think it’s still the place where you got the most opportunity to really get by on your wrestling. But, I think we’ve still got a ways to go as far as getting Ring of Honor back to being the place where people come to see that wrestling and they know for sure that it’s going to be there. That’s what The Foundation is all about is bringing Ring of Honor back to that, reestablishing that image, and rebuilding Ring of Honor in the image that made it what it is. It’s still the place for it, and we’re just trying to take that to the next level and create a new Ring of Honor that can honor the Ring of Honor of the past, and even build on it and make it better as we go forward.

On being part of the first-ever Pure Rules tag team match: ““I love stuff like that, because I think that there’s still so much to be done in wrestling as far as experimenting with different match types and rule sets and that sort of thing. It’s easy to settle into a pattern of wrestling and fall into the same kind of tropes over and over again. But, when you’re forced to work within a different set of rules and work within a different structure, it opens your brain up a little bit and gets the ideas flowing. So the Pure tag match was definitely like that, and I’ve done a couple of them since where you can’t rely on the same tactics that you’ve always relied on in tag matches like breaking up pins and stuff. It’s just not an option to just throw out there all the time. You need to be careful with the decisions you make on the apron, and not putting your team at risk. I think it just adds an extra level of danger to the match and some nice things to think about without getting too complicated, I think. Yeah, I think that’s great.”