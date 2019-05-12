wrestling / News

Tracy Williams to Get ROH World Title Shot at State of the Art Next Month

May 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tracy Williams

– Tracy Williams has earned a match for the ROH World Championship, and it’ll happen next month in Kent, Washington. ROH announced late on Saturday that Williams, who beat RUSH, Eli Isom and PJ Black at War of the Worlds Grand Rapids, will get his shot at Matt Taven and the title at State of the Art on June 1st.

You can see video below of Williams discussing his win. Our review of last night’s show is here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH State of the Art, Tracy Williams, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading