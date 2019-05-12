Tracy Williams to Get ROH World Title Shot at State of the Art Next Month

– Tracy Williams has earned a match for the ROH World Championship, and it’ll happen next month in Kent, Washington. ROH announced late on Saturday that Williams, who beat RUSH, Eli Isom and PJ Black at War of the Worlds Grand Rapids, will get his shot at Matt Taven and the title at State of the Art on June 1st.

You can see video below of Williams discussing his win. Our review of last night’s show is here.