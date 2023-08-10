Tracy Williams vs. Ichiban Added to MLW Fury Road

Major League Wrestling has announced a match between Tracy Williams and Ichiban for MLW Fury Road on September 3.

MLW today announced “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams vs. Ichiban at FURY ROAD live and exclusively on FITE+ Sunday, September 3 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

FURY ROAD has a special 6pm start time.

Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

The pride of the NumberOneDojo – ICHIBAN, will square off with 2023 Opera Cup finalist , “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams live on FITE+, Sunday, September 3rd! Sign up for your FITE+ subscription now.

Will Williams grind down Ichiban with his world class grappling or will the newest MLW signee Ichiban unleash a fury of lethal puroresu?

Find out at Fury Road!

Get your tickets and see it go down Sunday, September 3 in Philadelphia at http://www.MLW2300.com.