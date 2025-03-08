wrestling / News
AEW Files To Trademark ‘AEW Spring Breakthru’
March 8, 2025 | Posted by
Fightful reports that on March 7, All Elite Wrestling filed to trademark the term ‘AEW Spring Breakthru’ for entertainment services.
Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of professional wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of professional wrestling
More Trending Stories
- More Details Regarding Reported Backstage Heat On Jade Cargill
- Backstage Rumor on Next WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 Induction
- Conrad Thompson Claims Cody Rhodes Texted That Travis Scott ‘Didn’t Touch Him’ At WWE Elimination Chamber
- Lex Luger Recalls Jumping to WCW in 1995, Says Linda McMahon Was Angrier at Him Than Vince