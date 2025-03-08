wrestling / News

AEW Files To Trademark ‘AEW Spring Breakthru’

March 8, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Fightful reports that on March 7, All Elite Wrestling filed to trademark the term ‘AEW Spring Breakthru’ for entertainment services.

Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of professional wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of professional wrestling

