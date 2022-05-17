Trademark Filed for Another Potential new ROH Logo

– Fightful reports that on May 12, the ROH Acquisition Co. out of Jacksonville, Florida filed a trademark application for another potential new logo for Ring of Honor that includes the words “Ring of Honor” and the “ROH” letters. The listing with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) had the following description:

The mark consists of the words RING OF HONOR above the letters ROH, all of which are displayed in a stylized manner. Mark For: RING OF HONOR ROH trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of television shows and multimedia entertainment content featuring wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing series featuring wrestling provided through a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, providing ongoing webisodes featuring wrestling via a global computer network; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.

Tony Khan announced the acquisition of ROH in March. The deal recently closed earlier this month. You can see an image of the new logo below, courtesy of Fightful’s Twitter account: