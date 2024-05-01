Trademark Filed For Maple Leaf Wrestling

A new trademark has been filed for the term “Maple Leaf Wrestling.” Fightful reports that Michael E. Dockins, who handles trademark filings for several wrestlers, filed the trademark application on April 14th for Maple Leaf Wrestling Inc.

It’s not yet confirmed who the filing is on behalf of, though Fightful notes that the address on the listing is the same as Scott D’Amore’s Border City Wrestling school. The trademark is described as follows: