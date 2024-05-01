wrestling / News
Trademark Filed For Maple Leaf Wrestling
A new trademark has been filed for the term “Maple Leaf Wrestling.” Fightful reports that Michael E. Dockins, who handles trademark filings for several wrestlers, filed the trademark application on April 14th for Maple Leaf Wrestling Inc.
It’s not yet confirmed who the filing is on behalf of, though Fightful notes that the address on the listing is the same as Scott D’Amore’s Border City Wrestling school. The trademark is described as follows:
Mark For: MAPLE LEAF WRESTLING trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Clothing jackets; Hooded sweatshirts.
Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestlers and sports entertainers in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainmen for entertainment purposes