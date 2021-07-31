Trademark Filing by WWE Hints at New Project for The Bella Twins

– PWInsider reports that WWE filed a trademark related to WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins called “Bella Wine Matchups.” According to the listing on the United States Patent & Trademark Office website, WWE filed for the trademark on July 27.

The trademark was filed under Goods & Services with the following description:

G & S: Entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about wine, wine pairings, cooking, food, recipes, restaurants, bars, culinary arts, travel, adventure, culture, lifestyles, health, fitness, nutrition and social entertainment events accessible by television, cable, fiber optic networks, wireless networks, satellite, audio video, mobile applications and global computer information networks; providing information via a global computer information network in the nature of a continuing program about wine, wine pairings, cooking, food, recipes, restaurants, bars, culinary arts, travel, adventure, culture, lifestyles, health, fitness, nutrition and social entertainment events; online journals, namely, blogs in the fields of wine, wine pairings, cooking, food, recipes, restaurants, bars, culinary arts, travel, adventure, culture, lifestyles, health, fitness, nutrition and social entertainment events

Some time ago, The Bella Twins started their own wine label called Belle Radici.