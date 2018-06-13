Trademarks Filed By Non-WWE Entities For Halloween Havoc, Sister Abigail

– Trademarks have been filed for Halloween Havoc and Sister Abigail by parties other than WWE. PWInsider reports that KBN, Inc. filed for a trademark for Halloween Havoc on June 8th. The filing was for “T-shirts; Baseball caps and hats; Clothing for wear in wrestling games; Graphic T-shirts” as well as for “Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of a wrestling club; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.”

In addition, the site reports that indy wrestler Tatevik Hunanyan, aka Tatevik the Gamer, filed to trademark Sister Abigail for “Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer also for wrestling purposes.”

WWE does not have any current active trademarks for Halloween Havoc and has never applied to trademark Sister Abigail. The WCW trademark on Halloween Havoc was abandoned on October 22nd, 2005.