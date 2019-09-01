wrestling / News
WWE News: Trademarks Filed For NXT Stars, Alternate XFL Team Names, Latest Matt Hardy Video
– WWE has filed some more trademarks for NXT stars’ names. PWInsider reports that the company filed trademarks for Bronson Reed, Jordan Myles, Raul Mendoza, Keith Lee and Kushida.
The site also notes that Alpha Entertainment applied for several trademarks for potential XFL team names that were ultimately not used. The list includes:
* St. Louis Phantom
* DC Stars
* Tampa Bay Predators
* LA Gold
* New York Gothams
* Dallas Blaze
* Houston Comets
* St. Louis Archers
* DC Sentinels
* Tampa Bay Stingers
* LA Stunners
* Houston Wildcatters
* New York Power
* Dallas Bandits
* St. Louis Greywolves
* DC Knights
* LA Wings
* Dallas Renegades
* Houston Nitro
* Dallas Lobos
* Tampa Bay Vipers
* LA Legion
* New York Guardians
* Tampa Bay Sharks
* Houston Roughnecks
* New York Grind
* St. Louis Battlehawks
* DC Armada
* Tampa Bay Frenzy
* New York Cannons
* St. Louis Aces
* DC Defenders
* LA Wildcats
* Houston Octane
* Dallas Mustangs
– Here is Matt Hardy’s latest “You Don’t Understand” video, in which he talks about how hard it is to raise and train the “Baby Hardy Boyz”:
