Note On Traditional PPV Buys For WWE Backlash

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has details on the traditional PPV buys for WWE Backlash, which happened last Saturday in Lyon, France. Of course, WWE gets most of its views from Peacock and the WWE Network internationally. Traditional PPV is more reserved for rural markets or customers without internet access these days.

Either way, the show had around 3,900 buys, the lowest in the company history. It should also be noted that this show was in the middle of the day instead of at night, and those PPVs typically do worse numbers. Compared to the last show that aired at this time of day, Elimination Chamber, it was down 33.8%.

Of those who bought Backlash, 12.3% also bought AEW Dynasty while 1.6% also bought TNA Rebellion.