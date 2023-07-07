Note on Traditional PPV Buys For WWE Money in the Bank, Number Up From Last Two Events

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the traditional PPV buys for WWE Money in the Bank were up from the last two premium live events. The show had 10,500 buys, which is up 26.5% from Night of Champions and up 56.7% from Backlash. It’s also up 9.1% from last year’s Money in the Bank.

The numbers are likely to grow thanks to word of mouth and late buys. Night of Champions previously grew 32.5% after its first week.

Of those who bought MITB, 12.1% also bought AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, a higher crossover than usual. 38.5% of MITB buyers also bought Night of Champions.