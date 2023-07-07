wrestling / News
Note on Traditional PPV Buys For WWE Money in the Bank, Number Up From Last Two Events
July 7, 2023 | Posted by
– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the traditional PPV buys for WWE Money in the Bank were up from the last two premium live events. The show had 10,500 buys, which is up 26.5% from Night of Champions and up 56.7% from Backlash. It’s also up 9.1% from last year’s Money in the Bank.
The numbers are likely to grow thanks to word of mouth and late buys. Night of Champions previously grew 32.5% after its first week.
Of those who bought MITB, 12.1% also bought AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, a higher crossover than usual. 38.5% of MITB buyers also bought Night of Champions.
More Trending Stories
- Jonathan Coachman Mocks AEW Fans After Collision Rating Drops, Dax Harwood Responds
- Konnan Thinks The Young Bucks Want To Leave AEW
- Becky Lynch Was Worried About Her Relationship With Seth Rollins Going Public
- Arn Anderson On Andre the Giant Attending Clash of the Champions, Working With Michael Hayes