Note on Traditional PPV Buys for WWE Money in the Bank, Google Search Interest

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a note on the traditional PPV buys for WWE Money in the Bank, which were higher than the last two PPV events. It should always be noted that PPV buys are mainly from rural areas with limited Internet access, as the majority of views for these events come from Peacock and the WWE Network now.

Money in the Bank had better numbers than King & Queen of the Ring and Clash at the Castle, due to more interest and a better time slot. It had 6,000 buys, up 50.4% from Clash and 23.4% from King & Queen. At this time, with late buys added, Clash is at 6,600 buys and itself is up 10% from King & Queen.

Of those who bought Money in the Bank, 11.8% also bought AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

MITB had 200,000 Google searches, a decent number for a WWE PPV. The announcement of John Cena’s retirement had another 100,000.