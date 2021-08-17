wrestling / News

Trailed Released For Two-Part WWE 24 Documentary On WrestleMania 37

August 17, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
WrestleMania 37

WWE has unveiled the trailer for the upcoming two-part WWE 24 documentary on WrestleMania 37. The documentary will take fans behind the scenes of this year’s event, with part one set to stream on Saturday and part two available on Sunday on both Peacock and the WWE Network.

You can watch the WWE 24: WrestleMania 37 trailer below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WrestleMania 37, WWE, Blake Lovell

More Stories

loading