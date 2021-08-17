wrestling / News
Trailed Released For Two-Part WWE 24 Documentary On WrestleMania 37
August 17, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has unveiled the trailer for the upcoming two-part WWE 24 documentary on WrestleMania 37. The documentary will take fans behind the scenes of this year’s event, with part one set to stream on Saturday and part two available on Sunday on both Peacock and the WWE Network.
You can watch the WWE 24: WrestleMania 37 trailer below:
