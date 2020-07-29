Trailer and Full Details For Talk N’ Shop A Mania Released

Talk N’ Shop A Mania is this weekend, and a new trailer with details is now online. The show is presented by Pro Wrestling Tees, Pork King Good, and Highspots.com and premieres on August 1st at 6 PM PT via FITE TV. You can see the trailer and the full press release below:

The next evolution of Talk N’ Shop is here. Rocky, Doc, and Karla are here to bring you the #WorstPPVEver. Witness “Wrestling’s Greatest Parody Event”, TalkN’Shop A-Mania. Some will call it the #WorstPPVEver, but we call it the best #WorstPPVEver. All of your favorite raunchy characters have graduated from your headsets, to your big screens! Join Sex Ferguson, Chadd 2 Badd, Rocky Romero, and some of the biggest stars in professional wrestling for a wild, booze-soaked wrestling event.

Talk N’ Shop A Mania has everything you need, including a Boneryard match. From the diabolical minds of The Hoots, you’re in for something special… straight out of Gallows’ backyard.

Talk N’Shop A Mania premieres on August 1 2020, at 6:00PM PST. You can purchase it for $14.99 on FITE TV. Don’t be a nerd, buy the pay-per-view LIVE.

https://www.fite.tv/watch/talk-n-shop-a-mania/2p7pq/

(Available worldwide in about 70 million homes via cable and satellite. Territories include US and Canada via inDemand, DIRECTV, DISH, Verizon, U-Verse, SHAW PPV, BELL TV, and SaskTel.

Wrestlers include: Karl Anderson Doc Gallows Rocky Romero Chico El Luchador Sex Ferguson Chadd 2 Badd Heath Miller Brian Myers Chavo Guerrero Alex Koslov Mike Bennett Maria Kanellis-Bennett Robert Gibson Ricky Morton David Penzer Dlo Brown Rhino Willie Mack Johnny Swinger Swoggle Scott D’amore Teddy Long Mike Knox Lodi Sick Boy Big Reese Chris Blanton Ken Beckner Tyson Dean Jeff Lewis Neal Paul Lee Fransisco Ciatso George North And more…