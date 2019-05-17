WWE News: Trailer For Becky Lynch WWE 24 Special, WWE.com’s Money in the Bank Predictions

– WWE posted a new preview for Sunday’s WWE 24 special on Becky Lynch. You can see the trailer below for Becky Lynch: The Man which airs after Money in the Bank on Sunday:

– WWE.com’s editors have a new article in which they make predictions for Money in the Bank. You can read it at the link. The editors are unanimous in believing Becky Lynch will defeat Lacey Evans, that Miz will beat Shane McMahon, and that Tony Nese will defeat Ariya Daivari. All the rest of the matches are split predictions.