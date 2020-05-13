wrestling / News

Trailer For Dark Side of the Ring Season Finale on Owen Hart

May 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Owen Hart, Dark Side of the Ring

The trailer is online for next week’s Dark Side of the Ring season finale examining Owen Hart’s death. You can see the trailer below for the episode, which will focus on Hart’s death during Over the Edge 1999 after falling to the ring from the top of the arena during a stunt gone wrong.

The episode will air at 10 PM ET/PT on VICE.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dark Side of the Ring, Owen Hart, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading