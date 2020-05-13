wrestling / News
Trailer For Dark Side of the Ring Season Finale on Owen Hart
May 13, 2020 | Posted by
The trailer is online for next week’s Dark Side of the Ring season finale examining Owen Hart’s death. You can see the trailer below for the episode, which will focus on Hart’s death during Over the Edge 1999 after falling to the ring from the top of the arena during a stunt gone wrong.
The episode will air at 10 PM ET/PT on VICE.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Summerslam Status, WWE Considering Moving Date & Location
- Matt Riddle ‘Had No Idea’ About WWE Brand-to-Brand Invitation, Admits He Didn’t Watch RAW
- Heath Slater Reveals Origin of ‘I Got Kids,’ Says It Was Off Script And That Vince McMahon Loved It
- The Undertaker Discusses If Undertaker Character Would Be Successful If It Debuted Today, How Much He Did to Protect The Character