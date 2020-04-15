wrestling / News

Trailer For Next Week’s Episode of Dark Side of the Ring Features Dino Bravo

April 15, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Dino Bravo Dark Side of the Ring

VICE has released the trailer for next week’s episode of Dark Side of the Ring, which will be called “The Assassination of Dino Bravo.” It airs on April 21. The episode will focus on the death of Dino Bravo, who was shot to death in March of 1993. His murder went unsolved but he was believed to have been part of an illegal cigarette smuggling business.

