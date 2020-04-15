wrestling / News
Trailer For Next Week’s Episode of Dark Side of the Ring Features Dino Bravo
April 15, 2020 | Posted by
VICE has released the trailer for next week’s episode of Dark Side of the Ring, which will be called “The Assassination of Dino Bravo.” It airs on April 21. The episode will focus on the death of Dino Bravo, who was shot to death in March of 1993. His murder went unsolved but he was believed to have been part of an illegal cigarette smuggling business.
More Trending Stories
- XFL Bankruptcy Filing Rumored to Have Hurt Reputation of Vince McMahon, McMahon Allegedly Spent Less on XFL Revival Than What Was Earmarked
- Jim Cornette Pushes Back On Vince Russo’s Claim for How Brawl for All Came About, Discusses The Real Inspiration For Brawl for All
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Paul Bearer & Sunny Having Heat Backstage, The Undertaker Having Pickle Pranks Played On Him
- Amy Weber Claims Edge and Randy Orton Harassed Her On WWE Flight, Says She Ended Up Challenging Edge To A Fight On the Plane