Trailer For WWE LFG Released
A&E has released the official trailer for WWE LFG. The company released the trailer for the series on Monday night, and you can check it out below.
The series is set to debut on February 16th on the cable network and is described as follows:
WWE LFG, an action-packed, competitive series, redefines what it takes to make it in WWE. Each week, sixteen WWE hopefuls push their limits to earn the ultimate prize: a coveted spot on NXT, WWE’s developmental series featuring the brightest rising stars in professional wrestling. For the first time ever, viewers get an inside look at the grueling training process including intense in-ring matches and behind-the-scenes footage. The participants receive world-class coaching from iconic WWE Legends such as Undertaker, Booker T, Mickie James, and Bubba Ray Dudley. In addition to the legendary coaches, a pair of WWE Hall of Famers – Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE’s Chief Content Officer, and Shawn Michaels, WWE’s Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative – help guide the competitors as they earn points for their electrifying performances.
