wrestling / News
Trailer For WWE Untold: Goldberg’s Streak Released
December 4, 2020 | Posted by
A new WWE Untold looking at Goldberg’s famous streak arrives next weekend, and the first trailer is online. WWE is set to air WWE Untold: Goldberg’s Streak on December 13th. You can see the video below, which will look at the WWE Hall of Famer’s undefeated streak in WCW with interviews from Diamond Dallas Page, Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Eric Bischoff, Goldberg himself, and more.
More Trending Stories
- NXT Takeover Media Call: Triple H On WWE Being Open to Crossovers, Pat Patterson Memories, More
- Vince McMahon Reportedly ‘Insistent’ On Doing Tribute to the Troops
- Liv Morgan on Being Nervous Before Crashing Lana and Lashley’s Wedding, How the Riott Squad Changed Her Life
- Chyna’s Former Manager Reveals Her Reaction To Finding Out About Triple H and Stephanie McMahon