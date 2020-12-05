Trailer For WWE Untold: Goldberg’s Streak Released

A new WWE Untold looking at Goldberg’s famous streak arrives next weekend, and the first trailer is online. WWE is set to air WWE Untold: Goldberg’s Streak on December 13th. You can see the video below, which will look at the WWE Hall of Famer’s undefeated streak in WCW with interviews from Diamond Dallas Page, Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Eric Bischoff, Goldberg himself, and more.