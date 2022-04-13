wrestling / News
Trailer Released For Killer Kross & Scarlett Bordeaux Wedding-Themed Special
Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux are partnering with Pro Wrestling TV for a wedding-themed special titled Killer Smokeshow Till Death. Kross posted to Twitter to share the trailer for the special, which is described as follows:
With a love that blossomed from the dark world of wrestling’s underground, two of society’s exiles, Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux, prepare to say “I do”. But as they make their way to the altar sinister elements from their past imperil their future as husband and wife. The Wrestling Wedding Event of the Year is coming to PWTV later this year (2022)!
Kross and Bordeaux have been appearing with several companies since they were released from WWE.
WATCH.
Very excited to show you all a new vision on this project.
This will be a 90 minute special that I’m co-writing & co-producing with @ProWTV#KillerSmokeShowTilDeath⏳👠🔪
The trailer is now available on YouTube: https://t.co/1wQvqlnwZO
— Killer Kross (@realKILLERkross) April 13, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Sami Zayn Reflects On ThunderDome Era, Thinks WWE Didn’t Take Full Advantage Of Changing Presentation
- Jake Roberts Opens Up On Backstage Issues with The Ultimate Warrior, Warrior’s Apology to Him
- WWE Reportedly Wanted Pat McAfee To Team With Major NFL Star
- Cody Rhodes on the Reception He Received Backstage for His WWE Return