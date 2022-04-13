Trailer Released For Killer Kross & Scarlett Bordeaux Wedding-Themed Special

Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux are partnering with Pro Wrestling TV for a wedding-themed special titled Killer Smokeshow Till Death. Kross posted to Twitter to share the trailer for the special, which is described as follows:

With a love that blossomed from the dark world of wrestling’s underground, two of society’s exiles, Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux, prepare to say “I do”. But as they make their way to the altar sinister elements from their past imperil their future as husband and wife. The Wrestling Wedding Event of the Year is coming to PWTV later this year (2022)!

Kross and Bordeaux have been appearing with several companies since they were released from WWE.