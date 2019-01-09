wrestling / News
WWE News: Trailer For Nigel McGuinness Documentary, Ronda Rousey’s Latest Video, Stock Down
– WWE has released a new promo for their Chasing The Magic: The Nigel McGuinness Story documentary, which airs after NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool on Saturday:
This Saturday immediately following #NXTUKTakeOver: Blackpool, learn the story of @McGuinnessNigel in a special @WWENetwork presentation. #ChasingTheMagic pic.twitter.com/bFdoSspKWD
— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2019
– WWE’s stock closed at $78.92 on Wednesday, down $1.82 (2.25%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.39% for the day.
– Here is the latest episode of Ronda Rousey’s “Browsey Acres” series from her YouTube channel. The series documents the goings-on at the farm that Rousey and her husband Travis Browne own: